Source: Happy 98.9FM

GABF President targets four slots for Tokyo Olympic Games

President of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation, George Lamptey

President of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation, George Lamptey is hoping the Black Bombers can secure more Olympic slots at the upcoming Olympic qualifying event in France.



Ghana’s national boxing team secured two slots at the African boxing championship held in Senegal earlier this year which was an Olympic qualifying event.



The GBAF is hoping more boxers can qualify for the Olympic Games next year and have started preparations.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, George Lamptey said, “The Black Bombers will begin non-residential camping ahead of the qualifiers in France.



“We are going to observe the COVID-19 protocols during the camping. We are hoping to get three or four boxers to qualifier for the Olympics.



He added that “The Federation will bear the cost of the preparations for boxers.”



Suleman Tetteh and Samuel Takyi are the two boxers to have secured qualification for the Olympic Games.

