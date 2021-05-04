GAA yet to receive $9,000 from GOC - Charles Osei Assibey

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) spokesperson, Charles Osei-Assibey, has disclosed that the association is yet to receive the $9,000 support from the Ghana Olympic Committee for the World Relay Championship in Poland.



GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah in an exclusive interview on Ghana’s number one Sports Stadium Happy 98.9FM disclosed as part of its support to the Federations the national athletics body had been given $9000 to cut some of their spendings.



“In terms of preparations from these athletes, the GOC played a key role for instance when the Amateur boxers were going for their qualifiers in Senegal we paid over $14,000 to them.



Olympic solidarity scholarship to some of these athletes. For The Track and Field, they were given $10,000, and even in the World Relay tournament, they have received $9,000 for their expenses. In all the within 2020-21 GOC has spent close to $110,000 on the national athletics federation,” Ben Nunoo-Mensah told Happy 98.9FM.



Charles Osei-Assibey responded live on show that the GAA had not received any said money quoted by the GOC president.



We are yet to receive from the GOC in our participation at the World Relay Championship in Poland.



Happy Sports understands that the money was paid on Thursday 29th April 2021 but the monies is yet to hit the account of the FA.