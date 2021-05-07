GAA has confirmed receiving $9000 from GOC - Benjamin Willie-Graham

Track & Field News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), has confirmed receiving $9000 support from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for their participation in the Olympic qualification event.



The GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah in an earlier interview on Happy 98.9FM revealed that $9000 had been given to the GAA for their participation in the World Relays in Poland.



GOC’s communication team, Benjamin Willie-Graham in an interview on Wamputu Sports detailed how the money was paid to the Athletics body, “GAA wrote to GOC, Sports Ministry and NSA to get the needed funding for the event. So when we received the letter, we communicated back that there is some money to be given to them”.



“GOC on the 29 April,2021 wrote to their Bankers, Republic Bank to transfer $9000 to the GAA for their Olympic qualification event. So on Wednesday 5th May, 2021 we had a confirmation from one of their officials, Bawa Fuseini that the money had hit their account”.



“GOC continues to support athletes on the Olympic solidarity scholarship and seven of them are from GAA.



“This is collaborative work and we all have to work together for the betterment of the athletes. It will be prudent if the GAA can communicate officially on receiving the money”, he added.