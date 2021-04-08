G.O Tennis Club honours Maxwell Owusu as the new club patron

Tennis News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

G.O Tennis Club on Sunday held an induction ceremony in honour of Mr. Maxwell Owusu as the “Noble Patron” for his selfless dedication towards the development and promotion of G.O Tennis Club.



G.O Tennis Club has for the past few years developed to become one of the most vibrant tennis clubs in Sunyani and this latest inductee is expected to help propel the club to even greater heights.



Speaking on behalf of the President of G.O Tennis Club; Mr. Thomas Asarpong said the appointment of Mr. Maxwell Owusu as the new club patron will strategically position the club in the eyes of corporate society to which the new patron is strongly linked.



Head Coach of G.O Tennis Club Daniel Kwakye ‘Great Okoro’ also added that the efforts and contributions of Mr. Maxwell Owusu to the club have led to the realization of many more memberships.



Mr. Abraham Ben Moshe was also awarded as the “the Great speaker of our time” for his inspirational teachings to the younger generation.



Present for the inductee event included: Acting President Mr. Alex Donkor and vice; Dr. John Otu, Thomas Asapong, Pastor Annor, Mark Gyan, and Asakpo Emmanuel.



The rest are Dr. Phillip Mantey, Richard Andoh, Abuabasa Maxlon, Richmond Owusu, Felix Sarfo, Barbara Koduah, Mrs. Diana Serwaa Kwakye, and Fatimah Emahi, Solomon Nyeme, and Akwasi Agyeman Abrebrese.



