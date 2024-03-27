'Futuristic' Otto Addo perfect for current Black Stars - Saddick Adams

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams has hailed Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars, as a forward-thinking tactician perfectly suited for the current crop of players.



Speaking on Angel FM, Saddick Adams lauded Otto Addo as an innovative coach whose ideas align with modern football management principles.



Although he stated that Otto Addo may not yet be classified as a top-tier coach, Saddick Adams emphasized his understanding of the Black Stars' current level.



"I will say maybe the manner in which he left is what we will have a disagreement with. But I see him as a futuristic coach. He hasn’t gotten to the stage that we can call him a top-class coach but our team is at a stage where we need a build-up. We need a coach who knows our team and understands our culture and Otto Addo fits perfectly.



Otto Addo was first appointed as Black Stars coach in 2022 but resigned after Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He was recently appointed as Ghana coach in March 2024 on a 34-month contract.



JNA/EK