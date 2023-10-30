Funny story of how Balotelli and teammate Mbaye Niang invented childhood game to decide penalty taker

Sports News of Monday, 30 October 2023

The crazy stories surrounding Italian footballer of Ghanaian descent, Mario Balotelli are not ending anytime soon as new ones keep popping up periodically.



The latest of such crazy stories which is actually hilarious is how Balotelli and Senegalese forward M'Baye Niang rekindled childhood memories by playing a game to decide which one of them was going to take a penalty kick for Turkish side Adana Demirspor.



Adana Demirspor had a penalty in their game against Konyaspor on Saturday, October 28, 2023.



Both Balotelli and M’Baye Niang had scored for Demirspor who were leading 2-0 and set for victory. The penalty came in the 93rd minute.



Balotelli and M’Baye Niang decided to reinvent a childhood game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, to pick the penalty taker.



Unfortunately for Balotelli, Niang won the game and proved his penalty kick prowess by converting the spot kick without fuss.



The video has been trending on social media with football fans having a good laugh over another incredible story that involves Mario Balotelli.



Balotelli was in the news recently when former Manchester City teammate Micah Richard revealed that he gave him the wrong advice on an introductory remark he had to make to an Italian coach.



Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Richards explained: "I went to Fiorentina on the last day of the transfer window and obviously I don't speak Italian - I've got 'Si' - yes, basically.



"Like the absolute idiot that I am, I spoke to Balotelli to say 'What should I say when I'm greeting someone?' Because he's normally good."



Richards then proceeds to explain how he went up to Montella and opened with the X-rated phrase.



Richards continued: "That was the first time I've told this story because I'm thinking 'Should I tell it? Should I tell it?'



"I've gone up to the manager and called him a f***ing d***head. What an idiot.



"You know what, why didn't I just check? You can just Google it. For some reason, I just believed Balotelli. He set me up, he got me a kipper. And to be fair to Montella he just started laughing."





M'Baye Niang and Mario Balotelli figured out the best way to figure out who is taking the penalty kick. ???? ???? ✂️



