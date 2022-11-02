'Funny looking' Sadio Mane statue causes stir on social media

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

2022 African Footballer of the Year, Sadio Mane is currently enjoying life with Bayern Munich after leading the Germain giants to book a place in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League.



Sadio Mane has been in the trends almost every week but the conversation about him today is not about what he is doing for Bayern Munich but because of a statue that has been raised in his honour.



Mane trending after a statue of him designed and built by a Senegalese artist in the player's hometown of Bambali hit the internet.



While some are praising the artist for the effort he put in to honor his countryman who is a global football icon, others believe that statue is not a good representation of Mane's look.



The statue of Sadio Mane was designed with the player wearing the Senegalese national team jersey doing one of his trademarks celebration when he scores.



A Fan Made This Wooden Statue For Sadio Mane



The statue of Sadio Mane is said to be unveiled in Ghana ????????.



Seriously, who are these fake sculptors?

This looks more like Sadio NO MANE than Sadio Mane.



Fans of the player are not happy with the Senegalese artist responsible for Mane’s statue.



