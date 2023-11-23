Functional Sports League Ghana lunched

Sports News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

A new sporting discipline that seeks to promote fitness and healthy living has been launched in Ghana.



On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the Functional Sports League Ghana was launched in Accra with a vision “to drive the national pursuit of active and positive e lifestyle through functional fitness, nutrition, and mental health for all people of ages for a healthier tomorrow”



Nana Adu Mankattah, Gyasehene of Adukrom who is President of Sports For All, described the arrival of the FSLG as a further in the cap of efforts to promote wellness and healthy wellbeing through sports.



According to him, the arrival of FSLG signifies the commitment to ensuring a healthy nation that prioritizes physical exercise and fitness.



He made a clarion call on Ghanaians to welcome the sports discipline and act as ambassadors for the sport.



Charles Owusu Ansah, President of the Functional Sports League Ghana outlined that the aim of the sport is to promote functional fitness and offer education and sensitization on some illnesses that are related to certain unhealthy lifestyles.



He disclosed that the FSLG is affiliated to the International Functional Fitness Federation which is a non-profit independent international governing body for functional fitness as a competitive sport.



He stated that his outfit will provide support to Ghanaian athletes to compete at the highest level of the sport.



He indicated the readiness of FSLG to collaborate with local and international fitness sports organizations to promote the sport.



To mark their arrival, the FSLG will be holding a competition on Friday, December with hundreds expected to be in attendance.



The executives of the Functional Sports League Ghana are Charles Owusu Ansah President, Ms Priscilla Mensah Vice President, Ms Yvonne Amoah General Secretary, Nana Adu Mankattah Executive Member, Mr. Boakye Adomako Greater Accra Chairman, and Mr. Obed Aidoo National Organiser.





