Sports News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Full statement: CAS ruling on Palmer versus Ghana Football Association

The current administration of the GFA has been cleared to continue their work

As first reported by www.ghanaweb.com the Court of Arbitration for Sports has thrown out a case by Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer against the Ghana Football Association.



In the wee hours of Tuesday, September 2, 2020 CAS released the verdict for its sitting on Monday.



As stated in the summary which was earlier issued, all four pleas brought before the court by Palmer were quashed.



The full verdict is out now and it appears Palmer’s ‘classified payment’ comment on a radio station some years ago was the final nail in the coffin.



The 17-page statement contains in detail the argument by the two parties and the judgement by the judging panel.



Meanwhile, Palmer has accepted the verdict with a promise not to appeal the case.



He called for unity from all football persons and commended his team for their sacrifices in the eleven-month journey.



Below is the full ruling





