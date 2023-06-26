Full list of winners at the 5th Ghana Football Awards

Sports News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The fifth edition of the Ghana Football Awards took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 25, 2023.



The event was highly attended by some former football players like Asamoah Gyan, Eric Bekoe, Augustine Arhinful and the like.



This year's awards saw Kudus emerge victorious as he claimed the prestigious Footballer of the Year Award.



Blessing Shine Agbomdzi, who plays for ASFAR in Morocco, was named the Women's Footballer of the Year.



Napoli's Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, was honoured as the Best African International Player of the Year for his outstanding performances.



FC Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah emerged as the winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award as well.



The is held annually to celebrate the achievements and contributions of outstanding Ghanaian footballers.



Below is the list of winners:



Below is the list of winners:



Footballer of the Year

Mohammed Kudus – Ajax



Women’s Footballer of the Year

Blessing Shine Agbomdzi – ASFAR, Morocco



Men’s Coach of the Year

Evans Adotey – Medeama



Women’s Coach of the Year

Nana Joe Adarkwa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

Ernest Nuamah – FC Nordsjaelland



Goalkeeper of the Year

Felix Kyei – Medeama



Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)

Sampson Eduku -Tamale City



Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)

Mary Amponsah – Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Ghana Premier League Goal King

Abednego Tetteh



Women’s Premier League Goal Queen

Princess Owusua – Fabulous Ladies



Goal of the Year

Serge-Eric Zeze – Asante Kotoko



Best Ghanaian Club CEO

Moses Parker – Medeama



Male Team of the Year

Medeama



Female Team of the Year

Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Best African International

Victor Osimhen – Napoli



Most Vibrant Club on Social Media

Asante Kotoko



Special Fan (s) of the Year

Die Hard Supporters Union



Thumbs Up Award

Robert Coleman



Living Legend Award

Alberta Sackey

Sir Sam Jonah



JNA/FNOQ