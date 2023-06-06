You are here: HomeSports2023 06 06Article 1780922

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Full list of Ghanaian players in top five Europeans leagues whose clubs suffered relegation

Some Black Stars players bid farewell to top-flight football in the top five European leagues when their clubs were relegated in the 2022/2023 European football season.

The top players whose clubs football include Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Dede Ayew, and a couple of others.

Despite their clubs having struggled and being demoted as a result, some of the players had a fairly good campaign which could see them join clubs in the top flight during the summer transfer.

Check out the list Below

ENGLAND

Southampton

-Mohammed Salisu

-Kamaldeen Sulemana


Leicester City

-Daniel Amartey


FRANCE

Auxerre

- Gideon Mensah

- Elisha Owusu


ITALY

Cremonese

- Felix Afena


Hellas Verona

- Ibrahim Sulemana


GERMANY

Hertha Berlin

Kevin-Prince Boateng

