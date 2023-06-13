Full list of Black Stars players who showed up for training for Madagascar game

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Black Stars players have arrived in camp to kick-start their preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.



On the first day, 23 out of the 25-man squad named by manager Chris Hughton showed up at the team's hotel to commence their camping.



Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey was the only member who could not arrive on the first day.



The team held their first training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, June 13, 2023. Hafiz Konkoni and Gideon Mensah missed out on the light works and drills session due to fatigue and minor injury respectively.



They are expected to depart Ghana on Friday for the away game slated for Sunday.





Here Full list of players who reported on the first day



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen



Defenders: Denis Odoi, Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Patrick Kpozo, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku



Midfielders: Mohammed Kudus, Majeed Ashimeru, Salis Abdul Samed, Edmund Addo



Wingers: Joseph Painstil, Osman Bukari, KamalDeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah



Attackers: Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Hafiz Konkoni, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt





