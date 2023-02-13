Full list of Black Stars coaches since 1958

Sports News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newly-appointed head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton has joined a tall list of coaches to have coached Ghana’s senior men’s team in the past.



The Ghana Football Association announced the appointment of Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars on Sunday, February 12, 2023.



The Black Stars' coaching job became vacant following the resignation of coach Otto Addo in December 2022 after the Black Stars exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Chris Hughton who was formerly the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars would be assisted by Mas-ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng who have been maintained.



The new Black Stars coach becomes the 29th coach in history to have been appointed and also the 11th Ghanaian to take charge of the team.



Out of the tall list of coaches, only two have won the AFCON with the Black Stars.



Legendary coach CK Gyamfi won the AFCON three times with Ghana in 1963, 1965 and 1982 whiles Fred Osman Doudu won the title with Ghana in 1978.



Below is the list of coaches



February 2023 – Chris Hughton (Ghana)



March – December 2022 Otto Adddo (Ghana)



2021 to 2022 - Milovan Rajevac (Serbia)



2020 to 2021 - CK Akonnor (Ghana)



2017 to 2020- Kwasi Appiah (Ghana)



2014-17 Avram Grant (Israel)



2013-14 Akwasi Appiah (Ghana)



2012- Akwasi Appiah (Interim)



2011-12 Goran Stevanovic (SERBIA)



2010-11 Akwasi Appiah (Interim)



2008-10 Milovan Rajevac (SERBIA)



2008 Sellas Tetteh (Interim)



2006-08 Claude Le Roy (FRANCE)



2004-06 Ratomir Dujkovi (SERBIA)



2004 Sam Arday (interim)



2004 Mariano Barreto (POR)



2003 Ralf Zumdick (GER)



2003 Burkhard Ziese (GER)



2002 Emmanuel Akwasi Afranie (Ghana)



2002 Milan Ivanovic (SER)



2001-02 Fred Osam-Duodu



2001 Cecil Jones Attuquayefio



2000 Fred Osam-Duodu



1999-2000 Giuseppe Dossena (ITA)



1997-1998 Rinus Israel (NED)



1996-1997 Sam Arday



1996 Ismael Kurtz (BRA)



1995 Petre Gavrilla (RUM)



1994 E.J. Aggrey-Fynn (Ghana)



1993-1994 Jorgen Erik Larsen (DEN)



1993 Fred Osam-Duodu (Ghana)



1992-1993 Otto Pfister (GER)



1990-1992 Burkhard Ziese (GER)



1988-1989 Fred Osam-Duodu



1986-1987 Rudi Gutendorf (GER)



1984 Herbert Addo (Ghana)



1984 Emmanuel Akwasi Afranie (Ghana)



1982-1983 C. K. Gyamfi (Ghana)



1978-1981 Fred Osam-Duodu (Ghana)



1977-1978 O. C. Sampaio (BRA)



1974-1975 Karl Weigang (GER)



1973-1974 Nicolae Nicusor Dumitru (RUM)



1968-1970 Karl Heinz Marotzke (GER)



1967 Carlos Alberto Parreira (BRA)



1963 – 1965 C. K. Gyamfi



1963 József Ember (HUN)



1959-1962 Andreas Sjolberg (SWE)



1958-1959 George Ainsley (ENG)



