Full list of 24 countries that have qualified for 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The stage for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is set as all twenty-four teams have been confirmed ready for the tournament which will be held in Ivory Coast.



The final round of qualifiers played in the latest international window has created an interesting pool of teams with all the big countries making it.



Ghana confirmed its place in the tournament with a 3-1 win over the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, and Morocco have all made the list for the tournament which will be held in six cities in Ivory Coast.



Cameroon and Namibia became the 23rd and 24th nations to qualify following Cameroon's 3-0 win over Burundi in Garoua.



With the qualifiers now out of the way, the Confederation of African Football will in the coming days hold the draw for the group phase of the competition.





Below are the teams who have qualified for the tournament



Ivory Coast



Morocco



Algeria



South Africa



Senegal



Burkina Faso



Tunisia



Egypt



Zambia



Equatorial Guinea



Nigeria



Guinea-Bissau



Cape Verde



Mali



Guinea



Ghana



Angola



Tanzania



Mozambique



Congo DR



Mauritania



Gambia



Cameroon



Namibia





