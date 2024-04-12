Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz beats Antoine Semenyo to win Premier League Player of the Month

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz beat Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo to win the March Premier League Player of the Month award.



Rodrigo Muniz was nominated alongside Alexander Isak, Alex Mac Allister, Cole Palmer, Antoine Semenyo, Son Heung-Min and Ben White for the award.



The striker scored four goals in four games to receive his nomination for the award while Antoine Semenyo netted three goals in March to earn his nomination.



Muniz becomes the third Fulham player in history to win the award, after Louis Saha in August 2001 and Mark Schwarzer in February 2010.



Bournemouth coach, Andoni Iraola won the Manager of the Month for March after leading AFC Bournemouth through the month unbeaten, winning three matches and a draw.



Goalkeeper, Matz Sels won the Save of the Month award for his stunning point-blank stop for Nottingham Forest against Liverpool.



Manchester United's Marcus Rashford won the Goal of the Month award for his stunning strike in the Manchester derby.



