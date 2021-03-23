Fulham defender Opoku explains why he couldn’t join Black Stars for South Africa clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

England-born defender Jerome Opoku has explained why he couldn’t join the Ghana squad for the AFCON qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



The 22-year-old, who is on the books of Premier League side Fulham, has been excellent on loan at English League One side Plymouth Argyle.



The defender has revealed that he will not be able to join the Black Stars for the AFCON qualifiers due to COVID-19 concerns in England.



“It’s a difficult thing, not being able to go, but I think it is for the best,” he told his club’s official website.



“I have spoken to a lot of people, family, and friends in football, and the whole COVID-19 situation is challenging. For everyone’s safety it’s the right option not to travel at this time.”+



“I think the call-up reflects my performances, and the progress I have made at Argyle.”



“I am grateful to the club, the manager, and everyone around the team for helping me improve my game and gain national recognition.”



“I would like to thank Ghana for presenting me with the opportunity, and hopefully there will be more to come.”



Opoku, who came through the ranks at Fulham and captained the U23 side of the Craven Cottage side, received a call up from Akonnor for the crunch ties and although he was happy about the call-up, the situation made him stay back.