Fulham close to finalizing the signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premiership side Fulham Football Club are inching close to a deal with Chelsea FC for the services of forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.



According to Sky Sport, the deal is expected to be done in the next 48 hours with personal terms thought not to be an issue.



Hudosn-Odoi is in the last year of his Chelsea contract and not part of coach Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for the 2023/24 season.



The English-born Ghanaian saw less playing time and spent the second round of last season on loan at German side Bayern Leverkusen, where he played only 14 times for the Black and Reds.



Hudson-Odoi, 22, remains eligible to represent Ghana internationally despite playing for England at the youth level from U16 to U21 and also making three appearances at the senior level.





LSN/KPE