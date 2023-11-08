Fulfill your GH₵1million to us - Medeama appeal to President Akufo-Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama SC's Brands and Marketing Manager, Ebenezer Aidoo, has called upon Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to fulfil his pledge of financial support to the club ahead of their CAF Champions League group phase matches.



Medeama were promised GHS1 million by the president after being crowned champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League and presenting their trophy at the Jubilee House.



Despite their qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage for the first time in the club's history, Medeama SC have not yet received the promised funds from President Akufo-Addo. With the group stage games set to commence later this month, Aidoo is urging the president to make the money available to aid their preparations.



"We want to thank the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for their support since our campaign in Africa because it has been good," he told Asempa FM.



"But again, we want to appeal to President Akufo Addo that he promised to offer us Ghc1m when we visited him and we are pleading that he walk the talk.



"We are appealing to the Sports Ministry to ensure we get the money because we need it to prepare for our upcoming games.



"Our travelling expenses and all the arrangement we are putting in place is costing us a lot and so we are appealing to President Akufo Addo to fulfil his promise to us because we need money to compete and compete well in the CAF Champions League," he added.



Medeama SC are drawn in Group D alongside Al Ahly, Young Africans, and CR Belouizdad. They are scheduled to kick off their campaign against Al Ahly on November 25 in Cairo.