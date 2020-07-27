Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Frustrated Mathew Anim Cudjoe begs Akufo-Addo to lift ban on football

Former Asante Kotoko loanee Matthew Anim Cudjoe has pleaded with the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to lift ban on football.



The youngster has expressed his concern over the failure to lift ban on football by the president after his 14th address to the nation on measures taken to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.



Football activities in Ghana has been halted since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The president despite easing restrictions for the various national teams to commence preparations for their respective qualifying games in September refused to lift ban on football.



However, the Young Apostles winger has called on the President to have sympathy and allow football to return.



Anim Cudjoe took to his official twitter account to express concern about suspended football activities in the country.



"I want to smell the grass again, get the feel of the ball on my boots. I plead with the President to lift the ban on Sports," Anim Cudjoe tweeted.



"My life is incomplete without football. The game is about discipline and fair play so to follow the protocols is very easy"



