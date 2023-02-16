Frustrated Arsenal fans slam injured Partey, Eddie Nketiah for defeat against Manchester City

Sports News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah are in the firing line of Arsenal fans as they believe the Ghanaian duo were responsible for their defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 16, 2023.



Thomas Partey was ruled out of the game following a thigh injury which Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta deems to be precautionary.



Eddie Nketiah on the other hand was profligate in the game, wasting some clear-cut chances that were presented to him.



On social media, Arsenal fans are fuming as they believe the performance would have been better had Partey been in the side. They are frustrated that the Ghanaian midfielder always seems to sustain injuries in the most serious parts of the season.



Nketiah on the other hand has been put on blast for wasting the chances that many believe a good striker should have scored.



They hold that for a team that is challenging for the title, Arsenal cannot have Eddie Nketiah missing those great opportunities.



They are praying and hoping for Gabriel Jesus’ quick return from the injury he sustained at the World Cup and speedy recovery for Thomas Partey.



Manchester City leapfrogged Arsenal to the summit of the Premier League table with 3-1 victory over the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.



Kevin De Bruyne scored first to put Manchester City ahead but Buakayo Saka pulled parity via the spot before Grealish and Haaland pounced on mistakes by Arsenal to win the game.



City are now top of the league via goal difference with both teams having 51 points each.



Read some of the comments below





Problem is Nketiah tbh.. He plays well for a game and becomes a permanent starter sorta person.. Then costs Arsenal winning points.. Arsenal's progressing form should have lasted longer.. — Sahil Malik (@TheSahilMalik) February 15, 2023

It’s really quite easy to believe when you consider the difference bw Nketiah and Jesus let alone Jorginho and Partey — Arsenal Fan Z (@ezcoxe) February 16, 2023

Balogun, Partey, and Jesus from next season please. This nketiah no offense but he's not him. No defender is scared of him — Yesuz9 (@yesuz9) February 16, 2023

Would a Jorginho as the other 8, Ødegaard and Partey midfield work?



Jorginho is good with those pre-assist type of passes and some assists too. He won't burst into the box but he can pick a pass much better that Xhaka. The captain needs the help plus Nketiah is not as mobile — ????????????????????????... (@Sir_Leendo) February 16, 2023

Arteta can never win the premier league if he doesn't drop Nketiah for Trossard. The front three should be Saka, Trossard and martinelli for the starting Xl during the absence of Jesus Gabriel. Nketiah can't put pressure on the opponent's defense. Trossard should bench him. — Benzamine Leto (@BenzamineL) February 15, 2023

Partey is a big blow to miss but for me, Jorginho stepped up. Nketiah was poor again. We need Gabi back ASAP — StarBoiSaka (@StarBoiSaka) February 16, 2023

why am i listening to talksport to hear arsenal fans blaming their situation on only having Nketiah as a striker and Partey being out? city won the league with no recognised striker last season and are currently playing with Bernardo Silva at left back. champions find a way — laura (@laurduncann) February 16, 2023

Xhaka and Partey replacements needed. An overlapping RB to help saka, sell Nketiah get a competent CF to help Jesus. And we shall win everything. — Mozo Cosmas (@MozoCosmas) February 16, 2023

Partey or No Partey . We would still have lost today because of Nketiah. GET HIM OUT pic.twitter.com/q1HizAremM — Srood (@AFCSrood) February 15, 2023

I'll still say and repeat nketiah can will never win us the league. Personally have never liked him today's performance was horrible he was totally off. Jesus and partey are key players in this team and summer we should go for caicedo and one lethal striker. — Daktari Ya Wamama (@OmugaBash) February 15, 2023

I think now we'll see some changes in the squad since pressure is off. One of Nketiah or Martinelli could be replaced for Trossard, maybe Vieira in midfield but I would rather prefer Vieira playing alongside Partey and not Jorginho. Probably give Tierney some chances. — Zam Zam Biryani Stan (@ShahrozAhmed2) February 16, 2023