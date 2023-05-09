From the pitch to the throne: Hearts of Oak players who became chiefs

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the rich history of Accra Hearts of Oak are tales of domestic and continental triumph that have placed them in the prestigious position of one the two greatest clubs from a country that pride itself as the Brazilians of African football.



Some of these players whose integral role for the club pushed them to their lofty standards have, after retirement pursued diverse interests and professions.



Although the path of some former players after retirement from the beautiful game leads to serving as technical men, others also get to start a new chapter as royals.



Today, we bring you a list of some former Hearts of Oak players who became chiefs after retirement



Douglas Nii Armah Tagoe



A revered figure in the history of Hearts, Douglas Nii Armah Tagoe now holds the esteemed title of the overlord of Tantra Hills in Accra.



His installation as Chief of Tantra Hills took place five years ago with the title Nii Afra Kakaban I. Tagoe's clan falls under the Asere Kotopon Division of the Ga Traditional Council.



Known for his exceptional attacking skills, including positioning and finishing, Tagoe was a brilliant left-winger and goalscorer. In the 1977/78 season, Tagoe netted an impressive 19 goals, finishing just five goals behind the top scorer, Mohammed Choo.







His illustrious trophy collection boasts four Ghana League titles, two FA Cups, one Super Cup, one Gala trophy, one SWAG Cup, one Nigeria FA Cup, one Cote d'Ivoire League title, and one Egypt League title.



Nuhu Mohammed







Nuhu Mohammed is another former Hearts player who has embarked on a different path after bidding farewell to the beautiful game.



In March 2014, Nuhu Mohammed was enstooled as Chief of the Tem Kotokoli Community in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality.



He assumed the stool name of Wuro Nuhu Mohammed Suurutawee. Nuhu succeeded his father, Wuro Mohammed Mumuni Barraw II, who had reigned for over 20 years before passing away in April 2009.



Nuhu Mohammed was celebrated as one of the best wingers and attacking midfielders of his generation, having showcased his skills for clubs such as Neoplan Stars, Hearts of Oak, Hasaacas, and Kwaebibrem.



He concluded his playing career in 2001, spending his final season with Kwaebibrem. Notably, his two-year stint with Hearts earned him an FA Cup and a Super Cup.



George Nii Tackie







George Nii Tackie was installed as the Ga Mantse in 2010, assuming the stool name Nii Tackie Adama Latse II. He played for Accra Hearts of Oak and had exceptional skills that made him an integral part of the Phobian team.



Tackie emerged a hero in a crucial game against Real Tamale United coming on as a substitute for Tanko Ayuba at halftime. He wasted no time making an impact as he scored the winning goal within three minutes to secure the victory for Hearts of Oak.



It is important to note that the installation of George Nii Tackie as the Ga Mantse came to an end after Kelvin Tackie Abia Tackie was installed as the new Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, assuming the stool name King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.



Francis Bossman







Francis Bossman, a former midfield maestro for both Ghana and Accra Hearts of Oak, recently embarked on an unexpected path towards his chieftaincy legacy.



Spending his post-football years in Germany, he initially hesitated to embrace a chieftaincy position when it was offered to him.

Bossman had his coronation ceremony as Omanhene of Sekyere Krobo on January 7, 2022.



JNA/KPE