From scoring debut goal to being trapped in a rubble: The full story about Christian Atsu's 26-hour battle

Sunday, February 5, 2023, was a great day for Christian Atsu as the winger scored his first goal for Turkish Super League side, Hatayspor in a league game against Kasimpasa SK.



Barely 24 hours after recording a high in his adventure in Turkey, the former Black Stars winger was fighting for his life.



Following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-eastern Turkey, Christian Atsu was confirmed to be among many others who were trapped in the rubble of a building.



According to reports, Christian Atsu was on the ninth floor of a 15-story building with nine other teammates and two officials.



After the news went viral that Atsu and some footballers have been trapped in the rubble, Ghanaians led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo publicly professed players for all the victims, especially the Ghanaian footballer.



In a social post shared on Monday, February 6, 2023, the president said that it is his prayer and that of Ghanaians that Atsu is found alive.



Akufo-Addo also commiserated with the people of Turkey and Syria over the deaths and devastation caused by the earthquake.



“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Governments and peoples of Turkey and Syria on the devastation and the tragic loss of lives occasioned by Monday’s earthquake. May their souls rest in perfect peace.



“Our hearts and prayers go out to the survivors, and we pray that our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, is found safe and sound,” parts of the tweet read.



Former President, John Dramani Mahama also joined in to pray for Christian Atsu and hoped that he would be found.



Taking to his social media pages, to rally prayers for the Ghanaian footballer, the former president wrote, "let's continue to pray for our brother, Christian Atsu, and his club director.



"The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let's continue to pray that God spares their lives," John Dramani Mahama wrote in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.



From there on, there were all kinds of prayers from various people including celebrities and current and former Black Stars players.



In the late hours of Monday, there were vile speculations that Christian Atsu had been found with injuries to his left.



Those rumors were however quashed by his club which denied the reports and asked that prayers continue for Christian Atsu.



"(We are aware what) a Portuguese source says about Christian Atsu, but we cannot reach him. We cannot reach anyone. We cannot reach that area," Özat stressed.



"We are waiting for help. It's the hardest place to reach. Hatay is the place that needs the most help right now. Everyone needs help in earthquake zones, but there is a great need for help in Hatay," he added.



In the early hours of Tuesday, February 7, 2023 confirmation came through that Christian Atsu has been rescued and sent to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.





