From playing Beach Soccer to Black Stars: The story of Jonathan Sowah

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fourteen months ago, if someone had told Jonathan Sowah that he would earn a call-up to Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, he wouldn’t have believed it.



But be it as it may, Jonathan Sowah earned his debut call-up to the dream team, the Black Stars.



The reason Jonathan Sowah wouldn’t have believed that he would have become a player for the Black Stars 14 months ago was that, at the time, he was a beach soccer player for the Nungua Beach Soccer team.



Born and bred in the capital city of Accra, the Nungua boy played for Nungua Beach Soccer till he finally decided to switch to become a full-time footballer.



The 24-year-old’s decision turned out to be the best as he joined Division One League side, Danbort FC and proved to be a prolific goal scorer netting 23 goals in all competitions in his debut season.



He also became the first player to score a quadruple of hattricks in a single campaign in the Greater Accra Zone Two League.



While playing for Danbort FC, Sowah bagged hattricks against Rences FC, Tema United, Teshie Unique and Adenta Chase.



His great performance was noticed by Medeama and soon joined the Tarkwa-based side in the Ghana Premier League.



The talented goal scorer joined the Yellow and Mauves in January 2023 during the second transfer window of last season and scored 12 impressive goals in 18 games.







Sowah scored against Asante Kotoko and also scored two goals against Hearts of Oak in the GPL.



It was his outstanding performance that helped Medeama win the Ghana Premier League title and qualify for the CAF Champions League.



As if that was enough, Sowah showed off his talent by scoring the winning goal for Medeama in their game against Nigeria’s Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League match in Cape Coast, which helped the team advance to the next round of the competition after winning on penalties following a 1-1 aggregate score.



Jonathan Sowah’s debut call-up to the Black Stars is indeed not a fluke but a continuous hard work that has earned him a place in Ghana’s squad.



Sowah was named among Black Stars forwards Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, and Joseph Painstil for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, September 7.



Author: Joseph Adamafio



