From football to acting: The inspiring story of comic actor 39/40

Born Michael Akwasi Afrane at Tafo, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, the actor known as "39/40" has undergone a remarkable transformation from a footballer to successful comic actor.



Growing up, the actor lived with his uncle in Kumasi, sleeping on a mattress on the floor while his uncle had a bed. However, he was driven by the desire to create a better life for himself, which led him to explore various activities for both passion and income generation.



In an interview on The Delay Show, which aired on October 21, 2023, 39/40 opened up about his incredible journey working as a lottery agent and was paid a mere 20 Ghanaian cedis per day for this task.



Along the way, he also ventured into music, worked as a shop attendant, played football, and engaged in various activities to make ends meet.



At one point, 39/40 was a prominent footballer, playing for Invincible FC in Kumasi, a team that competed in the Division Two league. He started as a defender but later transitioned to a striker, displaying his versatility and skill on the field.



However, his life took a significant turn when he crossed paths with Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene, a fellow native of Tafo, the same area 39/40 hailed from. Likee, having recognized 39/40 from their shared childhood, offered him opportunities in the film industry during a encounter on the set of Kumasi-based sound engineer, 925.



"We both come from Tafo. He knew me from when I was a child," 39/40 recounted. "They were shooting, and I had gone to meet sound engineer 925, but he wasn't there. Likee and Don Little were on set. Likee inquired about my name, and when I introduced myself, he was astonished by how much I had grown and changed."



The fateful meeting led to a discussion about 39/40's aspirations, and he expressed a strong desire to pursue a career in the film industry.



Today, at 23 years old 39/40 enjoys a significantly improved life. He has starred in numerous skits and even travelled abroad for shows, relishing the fame that comes with being a showbiz personality.



As for his unique stage name, "39/40," he explained that it originated from a movie role in which his character had a limp, resulting in one leg being longer than the other.



