From feared enemies to best friends; Kevin-Prince Boateng's 'strange' relationship with Balotelli

Sports News of Friday, 4 November 2022

When AC Milan decided to sign Mario Balotelli in 2013, there were concerns within the team the enigmatic striker could foment trouble in the dressing room and clash repeatedly with Ghanaian forward Kevin- Prince Boateng.



As told by Sulley Muntari, there were reservations about Mario Balotelli who had to build a reputation for being a ‘bad boy’ as they feared he could engage in brawls with Kevin-Prince Boateng who was also seen in the same light.



Interestingly, however, the two Ghanaian players developed strong relationships on and off the field, much to the amazement of their teammates and managers of AC Milan.



“Before Balotelli came to Milan, Prince was there. Everybody was like Prince would be Balotelli but they became best friends. It worked out for them. The players feared they could clash because they know Balotelli and Prince had his principles but they clicked and became best friends. They never fought for one day”, he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.



Mario Balotelli joined AC Milan in 2013 from Manchester City in a deal that was worth £22m.



Between 2013 and 2014, Mario Balotelli played 43 times for AC Milan and scored 26 goals for the Italian giants.



Kevin-Prince Boateng on the other hand joined AC Milan after impressing at the 2010 World Cup with the Black Stars of Ghana.



In his first stint with Milan which was between 2010 and 2013, Kevin-Prince Boateng scored ten goals in 74 appearances for Milan club.



He won the scudetto with AC Milan.



Years after their AC Milan spell, the two reunited at Sassuolo in 2018 with Balotelli describing the reunion as a good experience with his brother.



They again played for new Serie A side Monza and shared some good moments there too.



