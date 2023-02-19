From day 1 to day 12: All you neded to know about Christian Atsu unfortunate death

Sports News of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Rescue efforts for missing Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu came to close on Saturday, February 17, 2023 after he was found. The 31-year-old was found but not alive. In the rubbles of his Hatay apartment, his dead body was located.



The devastating news brought an end to twelve days of prayers and apprehension over the state of a footballer who made his mark both on and off the pitch.



As the nation grieves over his demise, GhanaWeb highlights the various issues that dominated the twelve-day period.



February 6 - Atsu trapped in Turkey earthquake



On Monday, February 6, 2023, reports and confirmation came that Atsu had been caught in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-central Turkey and Syria.



It was established that Atsu was on the ninth floor of a 15-story building in Hatay, one of the hardest-hit cities in Turkey.



It was also confirmed that Atsu was trapped alongside some of his Hatayspor teammates and the technical director of the team.



February 7 – Reports that Atsu has been rescued



Twenty-four hours after news broke that he had been missing, there were credible reports from the Vice President of the club that he has been found.



Hatayspor Manager Mustafa Özat also told the press that “I just had another meeting. Christian Atsu was taken to the hospital with injuries.



This confirmation was corroborated by the Ghana ambassador to Turkey who stated that she had been briefed that Atsu has been found and sent to a hospital.



Francisca Ashietey-Odunton said, “I am just getting information from the president of the Ghana Association in Turkey that Atsu has been found in Hatay.”



Christian Atsu’s twin sister also indicated the family had been informed about the situation and were happy that Atsu had been found.



“I received a call from his agent around 6 am this morning that he has been found and taken to the hospital. We thank God though but I want to hear his voice before I calm down," she said.



“I am preparing to leave for Turkey. I want to see the extent of the injury he has sustained," she said, adding that “these past few hours have not been easy, it has been tears and prayers to God."



His Ghanaian agent also confirmed it and went ahead to grant interviews to international media outlets.







February 8 – Atsu not found



A day after the good news swept across the country, doubts began to emerge as efforts to try to locate him in any of the hospitals attending to the victims proved futile.



As the doubts grew, there was a statement from the coach, club doctor, and manager that the person who was supposedly found was not Christian Atsu.



Kahveci, who is the team doctor of the club Atsu plays for, said both the player and sporting director, Taner Savut were still yet to be found.



“When we heard the news that “he was taken to Dortyol Hospital”, we especially went and looked, but it was not there. At the moment, we accept that [the sporting director] Taner Savut and Christian Atsu were not found, unfortunate,” he said.



His agent Nana Sechere also went back on his earlier word and stated that they are still looking for Atsu.



February 9 – Agent, family members land in Turkey



Nana Sechere, in the company of some family members travelled to Turkey to join the Hatayspor team working fervently to find Atsu.



He tweeted on Thursday, February 9, 2023, that until Atsu is found he will be offering no update.



“I am currently in Istanbul. The situation remains the same, Christian Atsu is yet to be found. Unless I see Christian or speak with him, I have no further updates,” he posted.



On the same day, his twin sister also petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter and help rescue her brother.



“He (Pres. Akufo-Addo) should come in the search of my twin brother because now where I am I don’t know whether he’s found or not because he can’t be found in any hospital now,” she pleaded.







February 10 – Atsu’s wife breaks silence



Marie-Claire Rupio spoke for the first time about her husband's disappearance following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey.



Marie-Claire Rupio, in an interview with the BBC, said the family was devastated by news that the player has been trapped in a collapsed building following the earthquake.



She described as confusing the contradicting reports about the situation and appealed to the UK and Turkish governments to do everything possible to rescue him.



"He is still trapped under the rubble but the problem is they don't have the necessary equipment needed to get them out. So he is still missing and they don't know where he is," she told BBC in an interview.



February 14 - Agent provides update



After being on the grounds for more than one week, Nana Sechere provided an update on efforts to rescue the player he managed.



His update was no good news as he could only confirm that Atsu’s residence had been located but without a sight of the winger.



"We still have not located Christian. I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian’s family. The scenes are unimaginable and our hearts are broken for all the people affected. During my time here, we have been able to locate Christian Atsu’s exact room location and we have found two pairs of his shoes."



February 18 – Atsu dead



In the early hours of Saturday, February 18, 2022, Nana Sechere announced that Atsu has been found but not alive.



"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.



"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support," he said.



February 19 – Body to arrive in Ghana



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration disclosed on Sunday that the remains of the footballer will arrive in the country in the evening.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration hereby informs that the Government of Ghana is making arrangements to receive the mortal remains of the late “Christian Atsu, a former Black Stars player. The remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana's Ambassador to Türkiye on a Turkish airlines Night and will arrive in Accra at 7:40 p.m. today Sunday, 19 February, 2023.



“The remains will be received at the Kotoka International Airport by the family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Government upon its arrival from Istanbul, Türkiye.”







