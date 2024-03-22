You are here: HomeSports2024 03 22Article 1922593

From being hooted to becoming heroine: How Mukarama Abdulai won over her critics

Black Princesses forward Mukarama Abdulai rose from near ashes to glory at the African Games after scoring a winning goal against Nigeria in the women's football final played at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 21, 2024.

On March 10, when the Princesses played their first game against Ethiopia at the same venue, Mukarama was the subject of hooting by some home fans.

The incident will not cost her her place in the team nor would it dent her contribution to the team as evidenced in subsequent games against Tanzania, Uganda and later Senegal in the semi-finals.

Then came the final and her extra-time goal which lit up the stadium and turned the boos into cheers as she wheeled off to celebrate with the home fans.

On social media, the criticisms have turned into praise for the young striker whose teammates celebrated for a strike that meant they not only beat the defending champions, Nigeria, but they did not have to resort to spot kicks in doing so.

Ghana topped Group A with 7 points after two wins and a draw.

The Black Princesses drew 1-1 against Uganda before beating Ethiopia and Tanzania 1-0 and 2-1 respectively to advance to the semi-final.

The hosts thumped Senegal 3-1 in the last four to secure a final berth in their quest to stage host and win.

Despite conceding first against Nigeria, Yusuf Basigi's charges hit back twice to clinch gold, and the heroine on the night was Mukarama Abdulai for good reason.











Watch her winning goal below:



