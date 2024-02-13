From battling cancer to scoring AFCON winner; the story of Ivory Coast's Sebastian Haller

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ivorian striker, Sebastien Haller has been topical after scoring in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals to help Ivory Coast write one of the most captivating stories in AFCON history.



Haller went from almost having his career torpedoed by testicular cancer to scoring the winner for his country in the AFCON final in less than two years.



In July 2022, the former Ajax striker was diagnosed with testicular cancer a few days after joining Borussia Dortmund. His career was on the line as he had to undergo two surgeries and chemotherapy.



After successful surgeries and four rounds of chemotherapy, Haller was declared cancer-free in February 2023, winning his battle and returning to football after 18 months.



He has had a remarkable return from his recovery. He scored his first competitive goal for Dortmund on World Cancer Day which was February 4 last year.



Given Ivory Coast's miraculous ran in the AFCON, there would not have been a better climax than Haller winning the Elephants their third trophy.



At the AFCON, he scored the only goal that sent Ivory Coast to the final in a 1-0 win over DR Congo, before going on to score the winner in the final.



His journey has been one for the books and it appears to be more astonishing as it coincides with Ivory Coast going from near a group stage exit to clinching what is their third AFCON.



EE/EK



