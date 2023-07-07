From Weija-Gbawe to Ngleshie-Amanfro: Is Asamoah Gyan finally going to contest NPP parliamentary primaries?

Sports News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The overly-reported entry of legendary Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan into mainstream politics could finally be witnessed if reports from the ruling New Patriotic Party are to be considered.



Since returning to Ghana at the twilight of his career, Gyan has had to live with reports of him ditching sports for politics.



Gyan has consistently been linked with the New Patriotic Party with the speculations rife that he will begin his political career with a run for a Member of Parliament role.



In the run-up to the 2020 elections, Asamoah Gyan was reported to be given strong consideration to contesting as the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party for the Weija-Gbawe constituency.



These reports largely had their fuel from an interview Asamoah Gyan granted in which he claimed that he was under massive pressure to contest the polls.



"I’m happy that people are grateful for what I have done. I said earlier that people want me to become their MP," he told Adom FM.



"The most important thing is that people are happy with what I have done. Talking about politics anything can happen, but for now, politics is not on my mind,"



"Sometimes the people choose you, people can choose you to lead them. When the roads were going on plus other projects, many people were urging me to lead them as their MP."



"Some people did not plan to do politics but at the end of the day they are doing politics which is a normal thing,"



The 2020 election was held with Gyan neither contesting for the NPP nor the NDC but as the 2024 elections beckons, Gyan’s name is back in the political conversations again following an alleged disclosure from an NPP MP.



Sylvester Tetteh, the Member for Ngleshie-Amanfro is alleged to have said that elements within the camp of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are scheming to oust him from parliament with Asamoah Gyan as their preferred candidate.



Sylvester Tetteh who is a leading member of Alan Kyerematen’s camp team has taken umbrage with the situation and called out Dr Gideon Boako, who is a member of Team Bawumia.



Dr Gideon Boako, according to a report by mynewsgh.com has however denied the reports, stating that no such plot has been hatched by Bawumia’s camp.



“So this is how the likes of Sylvester Tetteh and supporters of Alan Kyeremanten want to run their campaign. I have never spoken to or met Baby Jet in person before. I have no idea he even wants to contest for parliamentary elections, let alone go and support him. SMH,” he said in reply to Hon. Sylvester Tetteh’s accusations.