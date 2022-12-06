From Techiman to World Cup: It was 'an honor to represent Ghana' - Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana is grateful he got the opportunity to play for Ghana at the World Cup. Ghana was eliminated from the group stage following a dismal loss to Uruguay in the last group encounter on 2nd December.



Kamaldeen Sulemana, thanked Ghanaians, fans from other countries who supported Ghana throughout the group stage, and his family in Techiman.



Giorgian de Arrasteca's first-half brace destroyed Ghana's chances of progressing to the round of 16. The Black Stars had an early opportunity to grab the lead as the referee gave Ghana a penalty, but captain Andre Ayew missed the penalty.



The Stade Rennais attacker took to his official Facebook page to post:



"NAWUNI KU DIHI TIVI



"From techiman to World Cup .



"ALHAMDULILAH!!



"What a an honor to represent Ghana at the mundial.



"Very grateful to the technical team for this opportunity and trust. Unfortunately our journey ended with disappointment to ourselves, all Africans instead of inspiration and hope, especially to Ghanaians in these times. Heartfelt thanks to all Ghanaians and fans across Africa & the world who supported in person & from a distance with your hearts. Big thanks to everyone who’s been supporting and believing in this dream since the beginning. Special mention to Techiman . It’s always an honor to fly the Ghana flag,"



