Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

From Kumasi Rainbow FC to Asante Kotoko: How the Porcupine Warriors got their name

Asante Kotoko SC

Records holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko Sporting Club was officially founded 85 years ago, in the capital city of the Ashanti Region, Kumasi.



The club which was adjudged by the International Football Federation of History and Statistics as Africa's club of the 20th century was founded on Friday August, 31, 1935.



Yesterday, August, 31 was exactly 85 years since Opanin Kwasi Kuma's Kumasi Rainbow FC was adopted by Nana Agyemang Prempeh, the ruler of the Asante State.



The King according to sports historian Bright Yeboah Taylor used the club to showcase the emblem of the Ashanti Kingdom which was usually showcased during war.



History state that the club, named Kumasi Rainbow FC was founded in 1924 by Opanin Kwasi Kuma, a native of Nyankyereneaase near Kumasi, who was a driver to an English Military officer, Colonel Ross.



Below are the names that were given to the club before they finally settled on the name Asante Kotoko in 1935:



Kumasi Rainbow FC - 1924



Ashanti United FC - 1926



Kumasi Titanic - 1931



Mighty Atoms - 1934



Asante Kotoko - 1935

