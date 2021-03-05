Sports News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: 3 News

From Atweneboandah to Accra: Annan’s dream journey

play videoPapa Kobina Annan bidding farewell to his people

PRA Babies’ Papa Kobina Annan started his dream journey last weekend from Atweneboandah in the Western Region to the national capital, Accra, to join The Owusu Project, which is owned by his role model and Black Stars player Samuel Owusu.



Annan before being picked up by TV3 to Accra, bid an emotional farewell to his teammates and thanked Samuel Owusu for making his dream a reality.



“I thank Samuel Owusu and TV3. I am going to continue my football career in Accra, and I am very happy,” Annan said.



In Accra, the young player was welcomed by the Group Head of Sports for Media General, Juliet Bawuah, who took him to the residence of Michael Osekre, who doubles as the founder of Division One League side Vision Football Club, and part of Owusu’s team.



Juliet Bawuah explained how journalism impacts the lives of people and what 3Sports strives to achieve.



“We believe journalism has gone past where you just have to do a normal story, you have to do that one story that impacts lives, that story that get you the eyeballs, so when we see something like this, we are happy about it, we are also grateful to the people involved,” she indicated.



For Mr Osekre, it was great seeing a player who looks up to Owusu though he hasn’t played much for the Black Stars.



“He hasn’t played much games for the Black Stars but for somebody to see him and say he is his mentor, it means a lot, so we decided to reach out.



“I will say today begins the journey of the successful story that we all want to see in the year’s to come,” he indicated.



Annan’s father was full of joy and thanked TV3 and Samuel Owusu for offering his child the platform to grow his craft.



“I am extremely happy that his dream has come true and I also thank Samuel Owusu very very much, I think this is the time some people have tried taking him out but i rejected them because he was too small, but when Owusu spoke to me, he assured me. I also thank TV3,” he said.



Annan’s journey to greatness has started and from crossing a river to sustain a career, he will now join a team bus to go and play the game he loves most – FOOTBALL.



