Sports News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Frimpong Manso opens up on how he joined Asante Kotoko from rival club

Asante Kotoko legend Frimpong Manso has opened up on how he joined the club from Kumasi Corner Stones.



The Asante Kotoko defender played for the Porcupine Warriors between 1987 and 1995 before moving outside Ghana to play professional football in Kuwait.



Frimpong Manso revealed that he had been on the pay-roll of Asante Kotoko even before he joined the team whilst playing for Kumasi Cornerstone.



According to him, officials of Asante Kotoko had in mind he will play for the club thus the move to have him on the club's payroll.



"After winning the WAFU for Corners in 1987, I together with my teammates joined Kotoko primarily because of the professional way management of Kotoko treated their players, he told Graphic Sports.



"While in the Black Stars camp some supporters and officials of Kotoko visited their players and showered them money and with gifts.



"Even though I was not a Kotoko player, I benefited tremendously from such gifts. It got to a point that even as a player with Corners, I was on the payroll of Kotoko and received money on a monthly basis.



"Perhaps, they did so because they had in mind that I would play for them in future.", he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.