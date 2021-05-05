Frimpong Manso named new head coach of Asokwa Deportivo

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Division One side Asokwa Deportivo have announced Frimpong Manso as the club's new head coach.



The former Kotoko coach joins the Asokwa-based club till the end of the season as a replacement for Orlando Osman who left for Achiken FC.



Manso has enormous experience on the local scene, having coached Kotoko and Liberty Professionals.



His last job in the Division One was as coach of Nkoranza Warriors.



"Frimpong Manso takes over as head Coach till the end of the season. The former Asante Kotoko and Ghana Legend has enviably coaching records in the country and we hope to be successful together," the club announced on Twitter.



Asokwa Deportivo, known for their talents production, currently sit 10th on the Division One Zone B table with 23 points from 19 games.