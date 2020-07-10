Sports News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Friday Debate: Would Ghana have performed better if Essien had played in the 2010 World Cup?

The Black Stars of Ghana joined the table of men on the African stage after becoming the third country from the continent to feature in the quarter-final stage of the FIFA World Cup.



In the history of the FIFA World Cup which started in 1930, Cameroon was the first African country to play in the quarter-finals in 1990, before Senegal 2002 and Ghana in the 2010 edition which was hosted by South Africa.



The Black Stars in the 2010 edition of the Mondial, had the likes of Stephen Appiah, Kevin Prince Boateng, Sulley Ali Muntari, Anthony Annan, and youngsters, Andre Dede Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu as their midfield options, but Ghana lost the services of midfield maestro Michael Essien to injury.



The Chelsea legend couldn't make it to the squad after his injury in Ghana's first group game against Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations in Angola that same year.



The difficulty the Stars went through in their group game against Germany and the quarter-final game Uruguay made many wish they had Essien in that team, as they firmly believed that the UEFA Champions League winner would have made a big difference for Ghana in the tournament.



But today on the 9th edition of GhanaWeb Friday debate, we ask if Ghana Would have performed better if Essien had played in the 2010 World Cup?



