Friday Debate: Will the decision to scrap signing on fees improve player salaries in the Ghana League?

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reports in the media earlier this week suggest that giants Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have decided to stop paying enticement fees also known as signing on bonuses to players.



The signing-on bonus which is usually a lump sum paid to these players ranges from GH¢10,000 to GH¢100,000 will now be used to restructure the monthly salaries of the players.



Accra Hearts of Oak according to reports has already started their new policy with striker Kwadwo Obeng Junior who has extended his stay with the rainbow club, pending an official announcement.



Kwadwo Obeng Junior will now be paid close to GH¢3,200 as a monthly salary.



On today's episode of GhanaWeb Friday Debate, we ask for your opinion on Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko's purported decision to stop paying enticement fees to players in order to pay them better monthly salaries.



