Friday Debate: Who is to be blamed for hooliganism in Ghana football?

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hooliganism in the Ghana Premier League and other competitions on the calendar of the Ghana Football Association continues to be a major setback on the local competitions.



Issues about chaos during matches surfaced again with constant attacks on match officials by fans (mostly home fans) when results don't go in their favour.



The recent attacks on referees at Wamanafo by the home supporters in the Division One League match between Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC and Tano Bofoakwa FC on Sunday, March 28, 2021, has generated conversations about hooliganism in Ghana football again.



While some pundits and stakeholders are blaming the Ghana Football Association for failing to eradicate this barbaric act from the game, others blame club officials for instigating their fans against certain referees.



Ghana Premier League referee, Solomon Mordey, also added his voice to the conversation by blaming club administrators for the constant abuse of match officials by football fans.



But who should be blamed for our inability to eradicate hooliganism from Ghana football?



We table this for a discussion on Today's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun.



Here are the views of others, join in the discussion with your contributions in the comment section after watching the video below:



