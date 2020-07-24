Sports News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Friday Debate: Who is the better goalkeeper between Richard Kingston and Sammy Adjei?

play videoGhanaian duo Richard Kingston and Sammy Adjei

Former Accra Great Olympics goalkeeper Richard Kingston and Sammy Adjei formally of Accra Hearts of Oak fame are arguably the country's two best goalkeepers of the past two decades.



The duo was part of the historic Black Stars team that qualified Ghana to its first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany, 2006.



Richard Kingston defied all the odds to become Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper throughout the tournament ahead of Sammy Adjei who was Ghana's number during the qualifiers for the tournament.



Kingston after the World Cup in Germany cemented his place in the national team to be Ghana's number one as he continued to keep the post for Ghana in AFCON 2008, 2010, 2012, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup when the Black Stars reach the quarter-final stage.



Sammy Adjei, on the other hand, is best remembered for his exploits with Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2000 CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup in 2001.



On today's episode of GhanaWeb Friday debate, we ask you to choose the better goalkeeper among these two personalities who have paid their dues to Ghana football.



Watch the video below of people's comments and share your opinion on the topic in the comment section.





