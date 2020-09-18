Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Friday Debate: Which teams will finish in the Top Four in this season’s English Premier League?

play videoSkysports Premier League stapler

The 2020/2021 English Premier League season started on Saturday, September, 12 with Arsenal cruising to a comfortable 3-0 win over newcomers Fulham.



Champions Liverpool survived a scare from Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United after winning the game 4-3 through Mohammed Salah's hat-trick while Jose Mourinho tasted his first premier league season opener defeat as Spurs lost to Everton by a lone goal at the Goodison Park.



Frank Lampard's Chelsea had a good start on Monday night football after beating Brighton and Hove Albion by three goals to one.



The chase for the top four spots has been highly competitive and this season's league won't be any different but rather more intense with the kind of business the respective teams have done.



The two Manchester clubs, United and City will be playing their first games of the season on Saturday, September, 19 and Monday, September, 21 respectively.



On today's episode of GhanaWeb Friday debate, we ask for your top four predictions for the 2020/2021 English Premier League.



Watch people's comments in the video below and leave yours in the comment section:





