Sports News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Friday Debate: Which club would you like to see Messi play for if he leaves Barcelona?

Spanish giants, FC Barcelona are at the crossroads and are dreading what the future would look like if Lionel Messi follows through with his decision to leave the club after more than 15 years.



It will be the second time in less than 5 years that they will lose a star player.



The first being when Neymar left the club to Paris Saint Germain in 2017. It has been a turbulent few weeks for the former European champions.



Only last week, Barcelona suffered a humiliating 8-2 UEFA Champions League quarter-final defeat to Germain giants Bayern Munich which led to the sacking of coach Satien.



The reports of Messi's intentions to leave Catalonia based club has angered the fans and some stakeholders who are now calling for the head of the club President, Josep Maria Bartomeu.



Fans in Ghana and all over the African continent are expressing similar feelings as their counterparts in Spain and the rest of the World.



While Barcelona moves to arrest the confusion that is threatening to engulf the club, other clubs are hoping to lure Messi to their fold.



Fans of Chelsea, Manchester City, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain, etc are also wishing to get the 6 times FIFA World Player of the year in their team.



But for Dr. Kofi Amoah, who was the President of the defunct GFA Normalization Committee, Messi should make Africa his next destination if he leaves Barcelona.



On today's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate, we ask the club you will choose for Lionel Messi if he leaves Barcelona.



Watch the video below and contribute to the debate in the comment section:





