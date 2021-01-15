Sports News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Friday Debate: Should Kotoko contest the outcome of the Al Hilal game at CAS?

play videoAsante Kotoko lost to Al Hilal by a lone goal in the first leg

Asante Kotoko has vowed to bypass CAF and head to the Court of Arbitration for Sports following their elimination from the ongoing CAF Champions League.



Asante Kotoko’s CAF Champions League second leg game against Al Hilal was called off as the Porcupines failed to raised the 15-man contingent for a matchday after five of their players were red-flagged for testing positive. The Porcupine Warriors say they suspect foul play on the part of their opponents, Al Hilal Omdurman who they believe tampered with the results of the Covid test.



Al Hilal due to the unfortunate circumstance was given a free pass to the Group stages of the CAF Champions League after being declared.



The club has threatened to take the case to the Court of Sports of Arbitration of Sports as the test they independently conducted on their striker Kwame Poku proved that the player was negative and therefore could have joined his teammates to make the 15-man contingent to play the game.



The reports of Asante Kotoko's decision to take the case to CAS have triggered mixed reactions as some people are calling on the management of the club to move on and prepare for their Confederation Cup game against Algerian giant, ES Setif.



On this new episode of GhanaWeb Friday Debate in the year 2021, we ask you if Asante Kotoko should contest the outcome of the Al Hilal game at CAS or not?



