Sports News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Friday Debate: Reactions to Asante Kotoko's partnership with Southampton

play videoAsante Kotoko partners with Southampton

English Premier League side, Southampton announced their partnership deal with Ghanaian giant and two-time African Champions Asante Kotoko some few days ago.



The two clubs took to their various social media platforms to announce the partnership.



This new partnership places Asante Kotoko on Southampton's International Football Programme.



The news about Asante Kotoko's partnership was happily received on social media and the traditional media space.



However, others were not moved about the news as they claimed that the club didn't benefit after singing a similar one with Sunderland about a decade ago.



Will the story change under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah, or it will be the same old story.



We table this for a riveting discussion on today's episode of GhanaWeb's Friday Debate.



Watch the reaction of some Ghanaians in the video below and leave yours in the comment section:



