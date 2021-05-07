Friday Debate: Is the Sports Minister justified in raising $25m for the various national teams?

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif following the backlash on the government for the proposed 25 million dollar budget for the Black Stars AFCON and FIFA World Cup campaigns has explained how they intend to disburse the money.



Contrary to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's statement that the $25 million is for the Black Stars campaign, Hon Mustapha Ussif has said that the aforementioned budget will cater for all national teams.



Earlier, the president during a breakfast meeting with some officials and state institutions disclosed that government will contribute $10million towards the Black Stars campaign.



But has the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, been able to justify why we need to raise $25 million for various national teams in Ghana?



We table this for a discussion on today's episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



