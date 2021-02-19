Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Friday Debate: Is Togbe Afede IV the sole problem of Hearts of Oak?

Ghana Premier League giant, Accra Hearts of Oak has been hit with a major blow in the past few days following the resignation of some key members of their technical team.



Head coach Kosta Papic, assistant Asare Bediako and goalkeeper's trainer Ben Owu all resigned from their post within a space of ten days citing several degrees of interference from top-level and personal reasons behind the decision they took.



This news triggered the fans who embarked on a protest at the Secretariat to demand answers from the Board.



They accused the Board Chairman, Togbe Afede IV of failing the club as the Majority shareholder as the club is yet to win a major trophy under the leadership of the current Board.



Accra Hearts of Oak currently occupies the 11 position on the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League table after matchday 14.



Is Togbe Afede IV and his Board the sole problem of Accra Hearts of Oak?



