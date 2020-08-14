Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Friday Debate: Is Kotoko bigger than GFA, NPP, and NDC?

Asante Kotoko SC dominated the headlines in the sporting media space for the past week after unveiling former Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate Nana Yaw Amponsah as it new Cheif Executive Officer for the next three years.



Nana Yaw Amponsah following his unveiling ceremony at the Kumasi Sports hotel on Friday, August 7, 2020, became the talk in town after his controversial claim about the magnitude of the Kotoko brand.



"Asante Kotoko is the biggest brand in Ghana and not even a political party can be compared to this club. None of the two biggest Political parties(NPP & NDC) in Ghana can be compared to Kotoko," he said when addressing the Porcupines at the unveiling ceremony."



He added that“I say Asante Kotoko; no disrespect to the Ghana Football Association presidential position that I aspired to occupy, Kotoko for me is the biggest of the two positions,” he said.



Nana Yaw Amponsah comes as a replacement for Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member, George Amoako who was sacked when the new Board of Directors was sworn in.



Is Asante Kotoko bigger than GFA, NPP, and the NDC? Tell us your opinion on this episode of GhanaWeb Friday Debate.



