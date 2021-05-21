Friday Debate: Is Fabio Gama a better player than Ibrahim Salifu?

Sports News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Asante Kotoko is top of the Ghana Premier League with 45 points after Matchday 25 followed by their arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak with 43 points.



However, the conversations on various social media platforms have been about comparisons between Kotoko's Brazilian striker Fabio Gama and the new Hearts hitman, Ibrahim Salifu.



The acting Communications Director of Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko joined the debate by claiming that the comparison makes Fabio Gama the benchmark of measuring quality players in the Ghana Premier League.



But is Fabio Gama Dos Santo a better player than Ibrahim Salifu who many refer to as Di Maria?



