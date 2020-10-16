Sports News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Friday Debate: How do you rate CK Akonnor after his first two games as Black Stars coach?

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor, played his first official games as head of the national team in the two international friendly games against Mali and Qatar some few days ago.



On Friday, October 10, the Eagles of Mali whipped the Black Stars 3-0 at the at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey but Akonnor and his chargers gave Ghanaians the perfect response by beating 2019 Asian Champions Qatar 5-1 at the Mardan Sports Complex on Monday, October, 12.



Captain Andre Dede Ayew bagged a brace to add to Tarique Fosu, Samuel Owusu and Caleb Ansah Ekuban’s goals to produce a sounding victory for the team.



Ali Almoez, however, grabbed the consolation goal for the reigning Asian champions in the first half.



After one win and one defeat, Coach Charles Akonnor’s performance has already been met with mixed reactions from football lovers and the populace at large.



On today’s episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate, we ask you to rate coach CK Akonnor after his first two games as Black Stars coach.



Watch people's comments in the video below and leave yours in the comment section:





