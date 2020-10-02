Sports News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Friday Debate: Does CK Akonnor deserve his $25000 monthly wage?

Controversies have started emerging over the $25000 monthly salary of Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor in the past few days.



Former Vice-Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Joseph Ade Coker and the Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen have said that the nation is paying an exorbitant monthly salary to Charles Akonnor as Black Stars coach.



The two politicians claimed that Akonnor who formerly captained the Black Stars is not a world-class coach and thus cannot earn more in monthly salary than the President of the republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



CK Akonnor has not been paid since assuming the role as Black Stars coach in January 2020. Explaining why he had not been paid, Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah said the Ministry is negotiating with the coach to accept a pay-cut due to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected the finances of the ministry before his salary will be processed and paid.



On today's episode of GhanaWeb Friday Debate, we ask you if CK Akonnor deserves his $25000 monthly wage or you agree with Ade Coke and Obiri Boahen that his salary should be reduced.



