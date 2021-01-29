Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Friday Debate: Can Thomas Tuchel exceed the 18-month period as Chelsea manager?

play videoChelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel

The young coaching career of legend Frank James Lampard in the English Premier League ended prematurely, following his sacking as Chelsea coach.



Frank Lampard was fired by the hierarchy of Chelsea on Monday, January 25, 2021, following a series of bad results as the club occupied the 9th position on the league table at the time of his departure.



Chelsea who spent close to 200 million Euros in the summer transfer window, has now fallen on former Paris Saint Germain coach, Thomas Tuchel to handle the technical affairs of the club in the ongoing season.



Thomas Tuchel who played his first game as Chelsea coach in the goalless drawn game at Stamford Bridge against Wolves has signed an 18-month contract with the London-based club.



Many pundits in the UK have praised the tactical prowess of the Germain but doubt that he can survive the 18 months on his contract, without being sacked by the short time goal-oriented Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich.



We are asking for your opinions on this subject on the third episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate in the year 2021.



Can Thomas Tuchel exceed the 18-month period as Chelsea manager?



