Frequent change of coaches hampering Hearts of Oak's progress - Larry Sumaila

Sports News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Larry Sumaila has expressed his dissatisfaction following the dismissal of Martin Koopman.



The Phobians have parted ways with their Dutch trainer after strings of poor performances.



Koopman won two games, lost two and drew six in his first 10 games into the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Reacting to the dismissal of the 67-year-old said the frequent change of coaches is not helping the club to grow.



“When coaches come and go, it’s a bit sad because sometimes it slows the performance of the club and the team and as a player," he told Accra-based Radio Gold.



“You know every player and how he adapts to a coach so maybe a coach comes in, a player may adapt to a coach’s playing style, and he will be performing very well and excellent.



“But immediately the coach is sacked or gone, the coach that comes in, he doesn’t tune to the coach so it makes his performance a little bit down.



“So it takes the team down a little bit but as a player, all you have to do is tune your mind and know what you have to do because it is your work.



“You know what you want so when a new coach comes in, you have to give him your mind and your all then you just adapt to his playing then you are good to go," he added.



Assistant coach, Abdul Bashiru Tijanin has been tasked to lead the club on an interim basis until a substantive coach is named.



Hearst of Oak will hope to return to winning ways when they face Accra Lions in the matchday 11 games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.